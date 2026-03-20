FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. $LPTH

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at LightPath Technologies

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $9,028,162.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,983,504.96. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,599,216 shares of company stock worth $31,429,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About LightPath Technologies

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.