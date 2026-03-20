Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,365 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,441,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,715,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 651,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 633,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,098,000 after acquiring an additional 626,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 604,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $74.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.