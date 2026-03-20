Insider Buying: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Acquires $347,750.00 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gross purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,014,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,844,490.91. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

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SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%.The firm had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 45.4% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 389,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

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SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

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