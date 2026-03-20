Steven Mclaughlin Acquires 480,389 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Mclaughlin purchased 480,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $461,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,247,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,582.72. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $0.81 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

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Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Expensify by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 191,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Expensify

Here are the key news stories impacting Expensify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — McLaughlin bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 (total value reported ≈ $2.13M), increasing his stake to about 12.2M shares; repeated purchases by a >10% owner can signal management confidence and help support near‑term buying interest. Investing.com article SEC Form 4

Large insider accumulation — McLaughlin bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 (total value reported ≈ $2.13M), increasing his stake to about 12.2M shares; repeated purchases by a >10% owner can signal management confidence and help support near‑term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and trading context — EXFY is a small‑cap, volatile name with recent trades below $1; the insider’s average acquisition price (~$0.94–$0.96 across tranches) may act as a short‑term reference level for other buyers and sellers. MarketBeat profile

Valuation and trading context — EXFY is a small‑cap, volatile name with recent trades below $1; the insider’s average acquisition price (~$0.94–$0.96 across tranches) may act as a short‑term reference level for other buyers and sellers. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Expensify missed Q4 estimates (reported a loss per share and slight revenue miss) and still shows negative margins and ROE, which could limit a sustainable rebound unless top‑line or margin trends improve. Earnings & analyst notes

Expensify Company Profile

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Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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