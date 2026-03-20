Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $11.99 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,688 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.45 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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