Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $3.98

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9808.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on GoodRx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoodRx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 95,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.