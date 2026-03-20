Steven Mclaughlin Buys 500,000 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Mclaughlin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,203,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,850.12. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $0.81 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

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Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.05%.

Key Expensify News

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — McLaughlin bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 (total value reported ≈ $2.13M), increasing his stake to about 12.2M shares; repeated purchases by a >10% owner can signal management confidence and help support near‑term buying interest. Investing.com article SEC Form 4

Large insider accumulation — McLaughlin bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 (total value reported ≈ $2.13M), increasing his stake to about 12.2M shares; repeated purchases by a >10% owner can signal management confidence and help support near‑term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and trading context — EXFY is a small‑cap, volatile name with recent trades below $1; the insider’s average acquisition price (~$0.94–$0.96 across tranches) may act as a short‑term reference level for other buyers and sellers. MarketBeat profile

Valuation and trading context — EXFY is a small‑cap, volatile name with recent trades below $1; the insider’s average acquisition price (~$0.94–$0.96 across tranches) may act as a short‑term reference level for other buyers and sellers. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals — Expensify missed Q4 estimates (reported a loss per share and slight revenue miss) and still shows negative margins and ROE, which could limit a sustainable rebound unless top‑line or margin trends improve. Earnings & analyst notes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Expensify this week:

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 191,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expensify by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Expensify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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