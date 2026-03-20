First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Sells $388,949.60 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Widmar sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $388,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,641,838.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $199.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.98. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long‑term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. First Solar Expansion And Institutional Support Shape Valuation And Risk Profile

U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long‑term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer‑term investors. Guggenheim price target update

Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Evercore ISI lowers price target

Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Neutral Sentiment: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near‑term expectations but not a consensus sell call. GLJ Research rating change

GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near‑term expectations but not a consensus sell call. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline‑driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Pomerantz investor alert

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline‑driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrades: Zacks cut FSLR to a “strong sell” and other firms have trimmed targets — these negative analyst notes increase near‑term selling pressure and can influence quant/CTA flows. Zacks downgrade

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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