JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $56,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of COLM stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

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