TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.53 and last traded at GBX 74.53, with a volume of 2074750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.36.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.53.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

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