Groupama Asset Managment Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE WPM opened at $121.17 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

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