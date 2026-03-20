JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $56,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Graco by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 116.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $95.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.99 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $133,238.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,701. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $263,999.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Further Reading

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