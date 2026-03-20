Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 1,747.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,163.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 242,947 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $41.30 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.29). LendingTree had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $310.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. LendingTree’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

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