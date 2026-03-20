Groupama Asset Managment Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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