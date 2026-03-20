MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,338,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

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MongoDB Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MDB opened at $270.16 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.28.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised MongoDB from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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