JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.60 Million Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,233,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $61,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $5,083,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 82.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 746,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 337,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 744.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 324,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $8.10 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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