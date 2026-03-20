American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 335,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

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American Financial Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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