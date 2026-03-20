JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $60.72 Million Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $60,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 243.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 42.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 1,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Semtech Trading Up 6.8%

SMTC opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $270,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,700.98. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,607. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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