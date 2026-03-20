TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Up 23% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shot up 23% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.40 and last traded at GBX 45.40. 672,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 221,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.90.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,169.78. The company has a market cap of £26.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.65.

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TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (7.90) earnings per share for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 63.25% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

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