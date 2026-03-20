JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031,034 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $180,265,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,403 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 890,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,205,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPAB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

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