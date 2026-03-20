Citigroup Cuts Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Price Target to $41.00

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

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Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

ZBIO opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -1.94.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($3.32).

Insider Activity at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $584,662.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 347,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,280. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,657.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,860 shares in the company, valued at $523,509.60. This represents a 26.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 202,845 shares of company stock worth $3,747,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

More Zenas BioPharma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $44 price target on Zenas BioPharma — a bullish anchor that can support demand even as the firm revised estimates. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $44 price target on Zenas BioPharma — a bullish anchor that can support demand even as the firm revised estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/background context: the stock is trading near its 50-day moving average with below-average volume and remains well off its 52‑week high — trading dynamics that can amplify the impact of analyst notes. Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Market Data

Technical/background context: the stock is trading near its 50-day moving average with below-average volume and remains well off its 52‑week high — trading dynamics that can amplify the impact of analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Zenas from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” a clear negative signal that can pressure sentiment and attract short‑term selling. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Zenas from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” a clear negative signal that can pressure sentiment and attract short‑term selling. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright significantly lowered EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple outyears (FY2026–FY2030), cutting FY2026 and subsequent year estimates materially — this weakens near‑term fundamentals despite the Buy rating. Zenas BioPharma analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright significantly lowered EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple outyears (FY2026–FY2030), cutting FY2026 and subsequent year estimates materially — this weakens near‑term fundamentals despite the Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $41, another downward revision to modeled upside that could cap gains if other analysts follow suit. Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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