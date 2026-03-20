Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 11,265,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 106,289,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Trading Up 9.1%

The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

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