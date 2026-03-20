Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 725 to GBX 625. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 577 and last traded at GBX 580, with a volume of 125341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 850 to GBX 780 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 756.25.

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Victrex Stock Up 1.3%

About Victrex

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 676.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.48. The company has a market capitalization of £479.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.01.

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Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

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