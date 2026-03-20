Wabtec $WAB Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wabtec by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,390,000 after buying an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,304,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,057,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,056,000 after acquiring an additional 896,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,974,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,252,000 after acquiring an additional 381,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total transaction of $970,624.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total transaction of $302,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,904.54. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $266.27.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.