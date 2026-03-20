10,276 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $320.40 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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