Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China iPhone demand is accelerating — iPhone sales in the first nine weeks of 2026 jumped ~23%, outpacing a weak overall market and supporting revenue growth and regional resilience. Apple’s China smartphone sales jump 23% to start 2026, bucking industry trend
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win for Apple Watch — a U.S. trade‑tribunal judge preliminarily ruled Apple’s redesigned watches do not infringe Masimo patents, blocking a fresh import ban and removing a regulatory/legal overhang on watch sales. Apple fends off bid for new Apple Watch import ban at US trade tribunal
- Positive Sentiment: AI & services monetization helping the top line — reports estimate Apple earned roughly $900M from AI-related activity last year with App Store fees a growing recurring revenue stream projected to approach $1B. This underpins the services/AI revenue narrative even as hardware competition intensifies. Apple Made $900M From AI Last Year While Rivals Burned Through Cash
- Positive Sentiment: Product & ecosystem updates — Apple refreshed AirPods Max and closed a MotionVFX deal to deepen creator tools and services, supporting wearables and services revenue opportunities. The Morning After: Apple’s surprise AirPods Max refresh – Engadget Apple’s MotionVFX Deal Deepens Creator Studio And Services Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: App Store fee cut in China — Apple trimmed its mainland China App Store commission to 25%, a regulatory concession that helps local relations and may boost app ecosystem activity but could modestly reduce services take‑rate. Apple (AAPL) Stock Rises as Tim Cook Tours China Amid App Store Fee Reduction to 25%
- Neutral Sentiment: Tim Cook’s China visit raises confidence in market strategy — management’s high‑visibility trip and messaging reduce geopolitical uncertainty in a key market but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on Tim Cook’s China Visit
- Negative Sentiment: Security alert — Apple urged users to update iOS after discovery of new spyware able to take over older iPhones; heightened security risk can hurt user trust and raise support/cost issues. Apple issues iPhone spyware alert to users
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & capex signal concerns — disclosures show sustained insider sales and reports note Apple is the only “Mag 7” firm with declining capex, which some investors view as underinvestment for long‑term AI and hardware initiatives. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on Tim Cook’s China Visit (insider data) Fun Fact: Apple (AAPL) Is the Only Mag 7 Company Whose Capex Is Declining
- Negative Sentiment: Supply‑chain shift risk — TSMC reporting Nvidia as its largest customer highlights industry re‑ranking in AI compute demand; TSMC’s shift toward Nvidia could signal lower relative wafer demand from Apple over time. TSMC: Nvidia Overtakes Apple as Top Customer
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data shows anomalies — filings today show effectively zero reported short interest (likely a data error), so no clear short‑pressure signal from short positions. Market data (short interest summary)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
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Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Further Reading
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