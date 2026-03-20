Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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