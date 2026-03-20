LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2159656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

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LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.04%.LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $154,644.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 813,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,408.79. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,785.60. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 976.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

Further Reading

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