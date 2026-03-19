Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

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Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 1.1%

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $4,032,631.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,921,261.98. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 222,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $3,575,966.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,333.28. The trade was a 90.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,846,119 shares of company stock worth $30,929,291. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

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Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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