Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 566241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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