NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 5016640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NextNav Trading Up 8.4%

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 4,503.43%. Equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $1,181,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,491,696.86. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 115,261 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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