Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.19 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 1281824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays reduced their target price on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

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Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

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