Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 134,604.0% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exelon by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Exelon by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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