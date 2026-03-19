The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

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The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%.The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

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The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

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