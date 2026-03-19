GM Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

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Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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