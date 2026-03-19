59,207 Shares in EQT Corporation $EQT Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 71.2% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 43.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $522,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,158 shares of company stock worth $3,742,983 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support — Recent price‑target increases and “overweight”/”buy” calls (JPMorgan raised its target to $72; Barclays to $69) give the stock upside narrative and may attract buyers. JPMorgan Raises Target Barclays Raises Target

Wall Street support — Recent price‑target increases and “overweight”/”buy” calls (JPMorgan raised its target to $72; Barclays to $69) give the stock upside narrative and may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity setup — Market commentary highlights EQT’s leverage to any natural‑gas price recovery (company largely unhedged for 2026 and a low breakeven after midstream reintegration), supporting earnings upside if prices rise. (Market commentary: “Best Natural Gas Stocks” piece.)

Favorable commodity setup — Market commentary highlights EQT’s leverage to any natural‑gas price recovery (company largely unhedged for 2026 and a low breakeven after midstream reintegration), supporting earnings upside if prices rise. (Market commentary: “Best Natural Gas Stocks” piece.) Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑structure action — EQT launched a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $1.15B of senior notes and plans to redeem its 6.50% 2027 notes. This reduces interest burden over time but uses cash or revolver capacity in the near term, so the net effect depends on execution and funding. Debt Tender Article

Capital‑structure action — EQT launched a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $1.15B of senior notes and plans to redeem its 6.50% 2027 notes. This reduces interest burden over time but uses cash or revolver capacity in the near term, so the net effect depends on execution and funding. Neutral Sentiment: Potential non‑core bids — Reports list EQT among bidders for an RCB (cricket club) sale approaching ~$2B. This is speculative and could signal opportunistic uses of capital or diversions of management attention depending on whether EQT pursues it. RCB Sale Report

Potential non‑core bids — Reports list EQT among bidders for an RCB (cricket club) sale approaching ~$2B. This is speculative and could signal opportunistic uses of capital or diversions of management attention depending on whether EQT pursues it. Negative Sentiment: Financing/dilution and weak gas tape drove a recent sell‑off — Traders flagged a risk‑off move among gas producers after commentary that 2026 gas prices could remain pressured and after EQT related capital‑markets moves (equity issuance linked to deal funding, large tender/redemption plans). That analysis has been cited as a major reason for the sharper drop in the stock. QuiverQuant Analysis

Financing/dilution and weak gas tape drove a recent sell‑off — Traders flagged a risk‑off move among gas producers after commentary that 2026 gas prices could remain pressured and after EQT related capital‑markets moves (equity issuance linked to deal funding, large tender/redemption plans). That analysis has been cited as a major reason for the sharper drop in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares (filed with the SEC), reducing her stake; multiple recent insider sales at EQT have drawn investor attention and can be read as a slight negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. SEC Filing

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

See Also

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