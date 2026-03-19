Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,350 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 1,003,785 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $201.61 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $232.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

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Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after acquiring an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after acquiring an additional 849,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 845,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,961,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

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About Onto Innovation

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Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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