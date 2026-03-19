CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $66,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,282,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $54,509,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.43.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $973.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $883.74 and a 200 day moving average of $817.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 150.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $293,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $14,494,840. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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