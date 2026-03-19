Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Increases By 15.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 858,517 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 741,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFL. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,675.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000.

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GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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