Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Edison International by 113.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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