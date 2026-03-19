Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 15440752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

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Fastly Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Fastly news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 73,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,933.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 875,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,901.14. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 275,234 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $5,658,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,909,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,267,564.56. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,542,067 shares of company stock worth $28,300,913 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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