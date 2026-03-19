AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 413489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANAB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

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Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Magda Marquet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,923.90. This represents a 52.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,050. This trade represents a 51.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 822,975 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,559,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 304,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 233,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,358.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 219,816 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.69. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AnaptysBio

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AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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