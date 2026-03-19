CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $400,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $314.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average of $406.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $722,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at $21,059,048.45. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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