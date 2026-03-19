PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 4524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTL currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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PTL Stock Down 2.5%

About PTL

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

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PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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