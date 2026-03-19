CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 34,013 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,013 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $84,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $209.78 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,814.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $8,137,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital assigned an Outperform rating on AJG and set a higher price target, signaling stronger analyst conviction that could attract buyers. Read More.

RBC Capital assigned an Outperform rating on AJG and set a higher price target, signaling stronger analyst conviction that could attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AJG completed the acquisition of Asset Partners Private Wealth (Australia), expanding its wealth-management footprint — a strategic tuck‑in that supports revenue diversification and long‑term organic growth. Read More.

AJG completed the acquisition of Asset Partners Private Wealth (Australia), expanding its wealth-management footprint — a strategic tuck‑in that supports revenue diversification and long‑term organic growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed strategy, organic growth outlook and AI initiatives in an investor meeting transcript — these initiatives could boost efficiency and underwriting/retention over time but are longer‑term in nature. Read More.

Management discussed strategy, organic growth outlook and AI initiatives in an investor meeting transcript — these initiatives could boost efficiency and underwriting/retention over time but are longer‑term in nature. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated its Hold rating on AJG, maintaining a cautious view that limits upside from some institutional investors. Read More.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Hold rating on AJG, maintaining a cautious view that limits upside from some institutional investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target on AJG from $271 to $235 and kept a Hold rating; the cut reduces near‑term analyst upside and may weigh on momentum. Read More.

Truist lowered its price target on AJG from $271 to $235 and kept a Hold rating; the cut reduces near‑term analyst upside and may weigh on momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and market commentary flagged AJG’s reaction to the Truist revision and its implications for S&P 500 composition, which added short‑term volatility and mixed investor signals. Read More.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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