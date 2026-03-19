BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and traded as low as $39.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 27,455 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 1.3%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.
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