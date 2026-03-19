BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and traded as low as $39.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 27,455 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

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BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

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