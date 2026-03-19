Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $42.1150, with a volume of 3044198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.