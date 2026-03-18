Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Maxim Group set a $191.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

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Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.24. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $3,444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,888,426.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,090,238.47. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,101. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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