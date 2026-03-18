Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Tableaux LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $636.11 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.