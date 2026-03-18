MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $78.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.9091.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials News Summary

Shares of MP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.55. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst / bull case: A recent Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy thesis for MP, highlighting vertical integration, the shift from concentrate to higher‑margin separated products and magnetics, a $500M Apple commercial tie and a 10‑year downside price protection deal that support revenue and margin upside. Article Title

Analyst / bull case: A recent Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy thesis for MP, highlighting vertical integration, the shift from concentrate to higher‑margin separated products and magnetics, a $500M Apple commercial tie and a 10‑year downside price protection deal that support revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term growth narrative: The Motley Fool piece frames MP as a potential multi‑year winner as the U.S. secures domestic rare‑earth supply, supporting upside expectations for demand and strategic importance. Article Title

Long‑term growth narrative: The Motley Fool piece frames MP as a potential multi‑year winner as the U.S. secures domestic rare‑earth supply, supporting upside expectations for demand and strategic importance. Neutral Sentiment: Management disclosure: A JPMorgan Industrials Conference transcript was published (management commentary available) — useful for forward guidance and execution updates but neutral until specific financials or guidance are highlighted. Article Title

Management disclosure: A JPMorgan Industrials Conference transcript was published (management commentary available) — useful for forward guidance and execution updates but neutral until specific financials or guidance are highlighted. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A / exploration: Harena’s agreement to pursue Paradigm Critical Minerals assets is industry activity that may affect supply dynamics longer term but has no direct, immediate effect on MP’s operations. Article Title

Industry M&A / exploration: Harena’s agreement to pursue Paradigm Critical Minerals assets is industry activity that may affect supply dynamics longer term but has no direct, immediate effect on MP’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares (~$2.76M at ~$60), reducing his stake materially per the SEC filing — can be seen as a near‑term negative signal and a source of selling pressure. SEC Filing

Insider selling: CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares (~$2.76M at ~$60), reducing his stake materially per the SEC filing — can be seen as a near‑term negative signal and a source of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst caution: A Seeking Alpha author argues that despite commodity rallies, valuation and execution risks still make MP a less compelling buy today, which can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Mixed analyst caution: A Seeking Alpha author argues that despite commodity rallies, valuation and execution risks still make MP a less compelling buy today, which can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Defense diversification: Recent Pentagon supply arrangements with Lynas (coverage and a reported ~$96M preliminary deal) show the U.S. continuing to secure non‑U.S. rare‑earth sources — this reduces some near‑term geopolitical urgency for exclusively domestic suppliers and could weigh on MP’s short‑term pricing or offtake expectations. Lynas Deal U.S. Rare‑Earths Deal

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares in the company, valued at $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $22,006,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,479,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,519,000 after buying an additional 459,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 769,517 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $132,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after buying an additional 378,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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