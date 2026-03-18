Danske Bank A S Makes New $329.85 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $329,853,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Netflix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,643,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,567,483,000 after purchasing an additional 313,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix walked away from a costly, complicated bid for Warner Bros., which investors view as avoiding an expensive acquisition that could have pressured cash flow and execution. Read More.

Netflix walked away from a costly, complicated bid for Warner Bros., which investors view as avoiding an expensive acquisition that could have pressured cash flow and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio manager Stephanie Link (Hightower) is adding Netflix to her book, signalling conviction among some professional managers ahead of key industry catalysts. That buying interest can support the stock. Read More.

Portfolio manager Stephanie Link (Hightower) is adding Netflix to her book, signalling conviction among some professional managers ahead of key industry catalysts. That buying interest can support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix will run limited theatrical screenings for the “Stranger Things” animated spinoff — a marketing and revenue diversification move that can boost engagement and franchise value. Read More.

Netflix will run limited theatrical screenings for the “Stranger Things” animated spinoff — a marketing and revenue diversification move that can boost engagement and franchise value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating (neither bullish nor bearish), reflecting cautious optimism about Netflix’s global content strategy but not a clear near-term upside catalyst. Read More.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating (neither bullish nor bearish), reflecting cautious optimism about Netflix’s global content strategy but not a clear near-term upside catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ted Sarandos’ public comments on politics have coincided with downward pressure — markets are sensitive to executive remarks that suggest political controversy could bleed into content and regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

CEO Ted Sarandos’ public comments on politics have coincided with downward pressure — markets are sensitive to executive remarks that suggest political controversy could bleed into content and regulatory scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s fraught relationship with Netflix highlights reputational/partnership risks tied to high-profile talent deals and could amplify PR volatility. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s fraught relationship with Netflix highlights reputational/partnership risks tied to high-profile talent deals and could amplify PR volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry accolades (Oscars) provided limited stock lift, suggesting awards recognition isn’t translating into immediate subscriber or revenue gains. That weak linkage may temper enthusiasm from event-driven PR. Read More.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

NFLX opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $398.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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